Self-defense? Man stands trial in killing of Chicago officer

The lawyer for a man accused says his client acted in self-defense, while prosecutors insist he fatally shot the veteran officer to avoid arrest.

CHICAGO — The lawyer for a man charged in the killing of a Chicago police commander says his client acted in self-defense, while prosecutors insist he fatally shot the veteran officer to avoid arrest.

Shomari Legghette is on trial in Cook County Circuit Court for first-degree murder in the Feb. 13, 2018, killing of Cmdr. Paul Bauer. Assistant State’s Attorney Risa Lanier says Legghette did it simply to avoid custody.

Legghette's attorney says his client didn't know who was chasing him because Bauer was wearing a coat over his uniform.