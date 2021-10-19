Report: Federal search warrant in New Sharon found no evidence related to Xavior Harrelson's death

Reports say the search stemmed from federal firearms charges filed against a man believed to be connected to Xavior Harrelson.

NEW SHARON, Iowa — Iowa authorities assisted in a federal search warrant Tuesday morning in New Sharon to see if they could find any evidence relating to the disappearance and death of Xavior Harrelson, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

"We were there to assist and also in the event that there would be anything remotely related to Xavior's investigation," DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt told Local 5 in an email.

Mortvedt didn't go into further details in his email.

However, Local 5's ABC News affiliate KCRG-TV9 reports that no direct evidence related to Harrelson's death came up during the search.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched a home at 104 South Elm Street in New Sharon. The search warrant was conducted around 6:45 a.m., according to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office.

The search was in relation to federal firearms charges filed against James Lowe in July. Lowe was charged with possessing a National Firearms Act firearm not registered to the possessor after a car he was driving was allegedly found with a sawed-off shotgun.

KCRG reports Iowa County Sheriff's deputies found Lowe and his vehicle in Marengo on May 29.

DCI initially said the search was related to Xavior Harrelson's case, but later clarified that state agents were there “to assist if there would be anything related to Xavior’s case. To say it is directly related would not be accurate.”

Harrelson went missing from his Montezuma home on May 27. The search for the then 10-year-old boy brought up little evidence until a farmer found human remains in rural Montezuma on Sept. 30.

Authorities confirmed those human remains belonged to Harrelson on Oct. 15.

KCRG reports that previous court filings say Lowe had been in a relationship with Harrelson's mother Sarah Harrelson. The filing also says Lowe lived with Harrelson's mother before he went missing.