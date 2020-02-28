Sarah Kolb seeks to appeal 48 year sentence for Adrianne Reynolds murder

It's been 15 years since Adrianne Reynolds was murdered.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Sarah Kolb, convicted as a teen and sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of Adrianne Reynolds has sought to have her sentence reduced.

Kolb's attorney John Patrick Brown appeared in court on Friday, February 28. A petition for post-conviction relief was previously filed, in an effort to get a new sentencing hearing.

Friday's proceedings were the first step in setting an appeal in motion.

The state sought to have the motion dismissed; Judge Gregory George Chickris granted the state's request to dismiss the post-conviction relief petition.

Kolb was sentenced for her role in the murder of Adrianne Reynolds in 2006. She was 17 at the time. She was also sentenced to serve five years for concealment of a homicidal death.

The request follows a decision from the Illinois Supreme Court that states a sentence over 40 years for juveniles is considered a life sentence.

Reynolds' step-mother Joanne Reynolds said she disagrees with the request to seek a new sentence.

"I don't think she should because she gave (Adrianne) the death penalty and she was old enough to know what she was doing," said Joanne Reynolds.

Kolb will be eligible for parole in 2055, and set for release in 2058, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Another person convicted in the case, Cory Gregory, is also in the process of trying to appeal his sentence.