Sandwich, IL man charged with murder of former in-laws

The man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife's parents after showing up to her her house and threatening her.

OTTAWA, Ill — A Sandwich, IL man was arrested in connection to the threatening of his ex-wife and murder of his former in-laws.

Police say that the incident began the night of Tuesday, March 16, when a woman called 911, reporting that her ex-husband, 37-year-old Sandwich, IL man Donald Fredres, had tried to break into her home.

Fredres then reportedly shot out her front windows, and she was injured by the broken glass.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that Fredres had left the scene, leaving a car behind.

After the incident, the woman called her parents, but they did not answer the phone. A neighbor checked on the house, and found that the couple was bleeding out.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene in rural Sheridan, they found the woman's parents, 62-year-olds Gregory and Brenda Barnes, deceased due to gunshot wounds.

Police then initiated a search for Fredres, which was resolved the following Wednesday morning at 6:45 a.m. when officers found him walking in a field near Sheridan Correctional Center and apprehended him. Fredres was not armed at the time he was caught, and authorities are searching for the weapon.