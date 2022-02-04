Roseville man charged with murder in 1996 cold case from Tennessee

A Roseville man is in Tennessee jail after being arrested last month after re-tested evidence implicated him in the 1996 homicide of Barbara Danley Johnson.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man from Roseville, IL is now in a Tennessee jail after a re-testing of evidence connected him to a 1996 cold homicide case.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, later shared by the Illinois State Police, 53-year-old Rodney Jackson was arrested on January 18 in Roseville after a re-testing of evidence tied him to the 1996 homicide of Barbara Danley Johnson; a cold case that has gone unsolved for 26 years.

Danley's body was found off an Interstate 75 ramp in November 1996 , and an autopsy determined that she was a victim of homicide. She was 50 years old at the time.

Later, in August 2021, case evidence was re-submitted to the TBI crime lab in Nashville, and the results led to Jackson's arrest.

He was extradited to Tennessee's McMinn County and charged with First Degree Murder, and he now resides in the county jail.