Rock Island woman gets 4 years in prison for death of 4-month-old son

Tanda Allee's son was found dead in 2020. She and her boyfriend were originally charged with first-degree murder for his death.

A Rock Island County judge sentenced a Rock Island woman to prison on Wednesday, March 23 for the death of her infant son. Just days earlier, her boyfriend was found not guilty in the same incident.

After a 911 call, police arrived March 10, 2020, to a home on 12th Avenue and found 4-month-old Elias Austin dead. An autopsy revealed the cause of his death was blunt force trauma to the skull, among other significant injuries.

Austin's mother, then-23-year-old Tanda Allee, and her boyfriend, then-20-year-old Mateo Williams, were taken into police custody on $2 million cash bonds and charged with first-degree murder.

On Monday, March 21, a county judge found Williams, now 22, not guilty of murder. He was released from custody.