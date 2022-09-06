3 teen suspects arrested in Rock Island Sunday after reports of shots fired, stolen car

An 18-year-old man and three 14-year-olds were allegedly behind a Sunday incident involving gunfire and a car that was reported stolen out of Davenport.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A group of four teenagers was involved in a shots fired incident in Rock Island on Sunday that involved a stolen car, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

At about 3:46 p.m. on Sept. 4, RIPD officers responded to the 900 block of 14th 1/2 Street after receiving a shots fired report. Witnesses said a car was driving through an alleyway when one of its occupants fired at least one gunshot.

Officers were unable to locate the car or any suspects in the initial search.

Later, at about 5 p.m., police were alerted that the suspect vehicle had returned to the area.

Officers responded to the area to find a gray 2019 Kia that was previously reported stolen out of Davenport, Iowa and saw that one of its occupants was holding a gun outside one of its windows.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but said they were forced to begin a chase after the suspects refused to stop. Officers pursued the car to the 4400 block of 7th Avenue where it crashed, forcing the suspects to abandon the vehicle and flee on foot.

Officers were able to apprehend the driver, 18-year-old James E. L. Neal, and two 14-year-old passengers. A third 14-year-old was able to escape, but officers were able to identify them. Police also found a firearm inside the abandoned vehicle.

Neal was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail without bond.

The juveniles were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a peace officer.

The Rock Island Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash of gunshots.