Midday Sunday Rock Island shooting leads to arrest

Daquan S. Hickman, 23, admitted to firing the gun; he's been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

MOLINE, Ill. — A 23-year-old man has been identified as the suspect involved in an early afternoon shooting on Sunday, Sept 4, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 1:19 p.m. in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue.

Witnesses to the incident reported seeing Daquan S. Hickman shoot a single gunshot at a vehicle. Hickman admitted to firing a gun after being involved in an argument. Police were able to locate the firearm during a search of his residence.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Hickman was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also use the P3 Tips app.