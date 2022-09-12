Rock Island shooting leaves 1 injured Sunday night

The Sunday Night shooting, which left one with a shoulder wound, possibly occurred near 12th Street and 21st Avenue.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and 21st Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:02 p.m. Responding officers did not find a scene or victims, according to a press release from Deputy Chief of Police Timothy McCloud.

At 8:12 p.m., a 21-year-old male was admitted to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The victim claimed the incident occurred near 9th Street and 21st Avenue, but did not provide additional information.

No arrests have been made and no other injuries have been reported.

The Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309)-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309)-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

