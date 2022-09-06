16-year-old injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday morning, suspect still at large

Investigators found a car believed to be involved in a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital late Sunday morning.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 16-year-old was sent to hospital after they were shot in the leg late Sunday morning, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, at about 10:40 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of 8th Avenue. In addition to the gunshots, witnesses also reported the involvement of a red car.

Officers were unable to locate the car or a suspect in the initial search.

At 11 a.m., police were informed a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the thigh had been brought to a nearby hospital's emergency room. Investigators spoke with the victim, but they did not cooperate with the questioning.

Later that day at 3:41 p.m., officers located an abandoned red Kia in the 900 block of 14th Avenue that was reported stolen out of Rock Island on Sept. 3. The car was damaged by gunfire and police believe it to be the vehicle reportedly involved in the shooting.

No arrests have been made and information about the suspect is not yet available. Rock Island Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.