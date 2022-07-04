Suspects captured in Davenport after Rock Island bank robbery, police say

Two masked suspects robbed the Gas and Electric Credit Union in Rock Island on Thursday afternoon. The suspects were later tracked down in Davenport.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two masked suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed the Gas and Electric Credit Union in Rock Island on Thursday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

The suspects were given an undisclosed amount of money by the bank tellers and then fled the scene around 1:47 p.m. on April 7.

According to the Rock Island police, they were able to track the suspects to a location in Davenport.

With the help of the Davenport Police Department, they were able to take the two original suspects, plus a third suspect, into custody in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Davenport.

News 8 was on scene and observed an ambulance responding, police detectives collecting evidence and a car being loaded onto a flatbed tow truck.

Detectives from the Rock Island Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the case with the help of the Davenport police.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the department's P3 Tips app.

WQAD News 8 will update this breaking news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.