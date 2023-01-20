Rock Island police respond to 3 shots fired reports in 52 minutes

On Friday Jan. 20, the Rock Island Police Department responded to three separate shots fired reports at three different locations. The investigation is ongoing.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Three separate Rock Island shooting incidents occurred within under an hour on Friday morning, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release.

On Jan. 20 at 5:41 a.m., police received the first of three reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of 14th Street. Officers found a residence struck by multiple bullets, but no other injuries or damage was reported or found.

At 5:53 a.m., police received a report of shots fired in the area of 42nd Street and 20th Avenue. Responding officers located evidence of gunfire, but no injuries or property damage.

The third call was received at 6:33 a.m. from the area of 22nd Street and 12th Avenue. Police found a scene with two separate residences having been struck by gunfire. Officials say the two residences appear to not have been targets, but were inadvertently struck.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

As officers were investigating these shooting incidents, they received a call at 6:13 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle in the 2500 block of 8th 1/2 Avenue. Responding officers located a red 2013 Hyundai Sonata that had been reported stolen from the 900 block of 34th Street in Rock Island.

A witness reported seeing three black men wearing masks abandoning the vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot. One of the subjects appeared to be armed with a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing but evidence suggests that these incidents are related.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app