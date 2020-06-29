Rock Island Police looking for suspect who crashed into squad car, several vehicles evading arrest

Police are looking for a man who drove an SUV into several vehicles while trying to evade arrest early Sunday morning in The District of Rock Island.

Adrian W. Neeley, 33, from Rock Island is being charged with felony aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer after video footage showed him hitting a police squad car and several other vehicles Sunday just before 1:30 a.m., Jason Foy, Deputy Chief of the Rock Island Police Department said.

A federal parole violation warrant is also out for Neeley's arrest, Foy said.

Foy said officers approached a black Ford Escape that Neeley was driving and asked him to get out of the vehicle on in the Daiquiri Factory parking lot on 18th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues.

Neeley allegedly put the Escape in reverse and hit the squad car, a motorcycle, the squad car again and then a Dodge Charger which hit a GMC Utility vehicle, according to the video.

Neeley abandoned the Escape near 18th Street and 7th Avenue, police say. He is not in custody.