Rock Island Police investigating the death of a 21-year-old man

Police found the man inside a home in the 500 block of 6th Street before 2 a.m. on August 2.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police responded to a call about an unconscious man with a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.

Inside a home in the 500 block of 6th Street, officers found a 21-year-old man deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or through the P3 Tips app.