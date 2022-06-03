Police arrest 2nd man in connection to 2021 fatal Rock Island shooting

Just over a year after the killing of an 18-year-old in Rock Island, police arrested another suspect in connection to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired May 31, 2021.

Almost exactly one year after a shooting in Rock Island that left a Moline teen dead, the Rock Island police arrested a second suspect in connection to the incident.

On Friday, June 3, police arrested 21-year-old Seth Washington of Moline for first-degree murder in the 2021 death of 18-year-old Kielan Sims, also of Moline.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. May 29, 2021, on the 1600 block of 7th Street in Rock Island, just a few blocks away from Douglas Park. Police arrived to find Sims had been struck by gunfire, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

On May 30, 2021, Rock Island detectives arrested their first suspect, 26-year-old Mayson Andrew Davis of Muscatine, Iowa, on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the shooting. Davis was taken to the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond, and he remains there as of Friday, June 3, 2022, pending prosecution.

Washington joined Davis on Friday at the jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond pending prosecution.