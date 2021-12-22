Rock Island Police Department investigating fatal downtown shooting

Police say the incident occurred at a residence in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue on Wednesday morning.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — An investigation is underway after one person died from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning in downtown Rock Island.

According to Rock Island Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9:32 a.m. to a residence in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue to assist with an ambulance call.

First responders arrived on scene and found an unconscious victim who reportedly suffered a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was later pronounced dead by the coroner.

The incident is currently being investigated by Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division and the victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.