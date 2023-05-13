Rock Island Police say an injured 25-year-old man was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One man was discovered with gunshot wounds in relation to an incident in Rock Island early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Rock Island Police Department said at 12:26 a.m. on May 13, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of 7th Avenue in Rock Island.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of gunfire, but were unable to locate cooperating witnesses.

About 20 minutes later, East Moline police officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound at the Crowne Forest apartment complex in East Moline during a call.

At that time, it's unclear whether the call was related.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released by police, was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis and later flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.

Rock Island officials said they later determined the man was involved in the shooting at the 400 block of 7th Avenue in Rock Island and was transported by a private vehicle to East Moline, where he was later found.

The incident remains under investigation.