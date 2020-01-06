x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

WQAD.com

crime

Illinois Quad Cities to announce curfew after protests in Davenport lead to 2 deaths, injuries

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said Rock Island and Moline, Illinois will implement a curfew after riots in Davenport, Iowa overnight led to two deaths and injuries.
Credit: WQAD

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said Rock Island and Moline, Illinois will implement a curfew after riots in Davenport, Iowa overnight led to two deaths and two people injured, including a police officer.

RI Silvis Milan Moline and East mo are 9-5am curfew

Officials with East Moline and Milan will attend the City of Rock Island's city council meeting this evening. 

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson announced earlier Monday morning that Scott County was indefinitely under curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

RELATED: Curfew implemented for Scott County after rioting leads to 2 deaths and several injured