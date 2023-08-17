Rock Island man shot while trying to remove juveniles from his home

The 71-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his arm and lower back.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man was shot as he was trying to remove juveniles from his home in Rock Island Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Rock Island Police Department.

At 10:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, police responded to a home in the 1800 block of 13th Street after getting a 911 call for a gunshot victim.

They located a 71-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm and lower back. The man was transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island for treatment.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim had a "confrontation with several juveniles that he was removing from his home." One of the kids allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The juveniles then fled from the home.

No arrests have been made at this time. The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.