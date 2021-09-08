Rock Island man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder of ex-girlfriend

Sean Rogers was previously convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and attacking her two sons in June four years ago.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Rock Island man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 killing of a woman and injuring her sons and nephew

On Monday, August 9, Sean Rogers received a life sentence for the crime committed back in June of 2017.

The sentencing comes four years after Rogers killed his ex-girlfriend, Rochelle Davis, in her apartment, and went on to attack her two sons, one of which as young as 11 years old, and her 16-year-old nephew. Rogers is also the father of the 11-year old boy.

Rogers was found guilty of Murder and Aggravated Battery on June 1. His life sentence comes without the possibility of parole.