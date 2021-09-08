Rock Island man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder of ex-girlfriend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Rock Island man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 killing of a woman and injuring her sons and nephew
On Monday, August 9, Sean Rogers received a life sentence for the crime committed back in June of 2017.
The sentencing comes four years after Rogers killed his ex-girlfriend, Rochelle Davis, in her apartment, and went on to attack her two sons, one of which as young as 11 years old, and her 16-year-old nephew. Rogers is also the father of the 11-year old boy.
Rogers was found guilty of Murder and Aggravated Battery on June 1. His life sentence comes without the possibility of parole.
The sons and nephew survived the attack.