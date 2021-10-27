Rock Island man gets decade in prison for cocaine trafficking

Michael Drummond, 30, of Rock Island received a total of 10 years in prison for possession and distribution of cocaine while on supervised release.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 30-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 21 to 8 years in prison for trafficking cocaine while on supervised release for a previous drug trafficking offense.

U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow, citing Michael Drummond's previous criminal history, said his behavior showed a "disturbing trend" and imposed an addition 2 years in federal prison for violation of his supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. This brought his total sentence to 10 years, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Prior to the sentencing, Drummond had pleaded guilty to three counts of cocaine distribution and one count of possession with intent to deliver, according to the department.

Penalties for distribution and possession with intent to distribute less than 28 grams of crack cocaine can result in up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $1 million, according to the department.