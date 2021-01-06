Rock Island man found guilty of ex-girlfriend's murder

Sean Rogers was found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend after he brutally attacked her and her sons almost four years ago.

Rogers was found responsible for the death of his former girlfriend, Rochelle Davis, who he brutally attacked in her Rock Island apartment in an altercation in June 2017.

Rogers also attacked her two sons, who survived the encounter.