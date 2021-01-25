Rock Island man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting

Rock Island police found a 40-year-old Rock Island man with gunshot wounds in a parked vehicle in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue around 2 a.m. Jan. 24, 2021.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Rock Island man is being charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday left another man with life-threatening injuries.

The Rock Island Police Department found a 40-year-old Rock Island man with gunshot wounds in a parked vehicle in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue around 2 a.m. Jan. 24, 2021.

He was taken to a nearby hospital before being taken to University of Iowa Hospitals with life threatening injuries.

Davin Johnson, 39, is being charged with attempted murder and felony obstruction of justice. Johnson is being held in Rock Island County Jail.