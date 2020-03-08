Employees battered and robbed at Rock Island Little Caeser's

The two suspects reportedly stole money and cell phones at gunpoint and fled the scene.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department detailed an incident from Friday, July 31st where two men reportedly robbed a Little Caeser's Pizza at gunpoint.

Officers describe the two suspects as adult black men, about 20 years old and just under 6 feet in height, and wearing all black.

The suspects reportedly walked into the store at 4307 18th Avenue with a handgun and demanded money. They battered two employees; a minor and and adult, who received notable minor injuries, and stole money from the business and cell phones from two workers.

Police say the suspects fled north on foot and haven't been seen since.