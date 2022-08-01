Rock Island sees 2 more shootings early Monday; 2 seriously injured

The shootings happened within minutes of each other Monday morning on 11th Street and 14th Avenue.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two people were seriously injured in separate shootings that took place just minutes apart early Monday morning, Aug. 1 in Rock Island, according to police.

This was just days after the city saw two other shootings that left two men with serious injuries on Saturday, July 30.

Last week, the Rock Island Police Department held a news conference acknowledging the recent uptick in gun violence within the city. Chief of Police Richard Landi, during the conference, attributed the rising trend to repeat offenders and incidents with ties to other crimes.

The first shooting on Monday morning took place at about 1:05 a.m. on the 1500 block of 11th Street. Rock Island police arrived to find evidence of gunfire, including a parked vehicle that had been struck.

Shortly after, a 19-year-old man with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle at a nearby hospital.

The second shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of 14th Avenue. Police arrived and found a 24-year-old woman suffering a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Upon investigation, officers learned she had been walking in the area with another subject at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the shootings, and no other injuries or property damage were reported as of Monday.