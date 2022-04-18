Person found with gunshot wound early Monday morning in Rock Island, police say

Rock Island police didn't identify the person shot but did say Criminal Investigation will be following up on the case.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Police are investigating after responding officers found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound early Monday morning, according to a press release from the Rock Island Police Department.

At 2:16 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of 39th Street on a report of two shots being fired. Once at the scene, the officers found the injured individual suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

According to police, the victim said they were shot in Moline, but a resident reported hearing gunshots nearby. Officers also found spent shell casings nearby.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Police did not disclose their condition or identity in the press release.

Officers with Rock Island's Criminal Investigation Division are now following up on the case.

