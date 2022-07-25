Rock Island authorities respond to increase in gun violence over the summer

Since the start of the summer, the Rock Island Police Department has reported a total of ten shootings, half of which were fatal.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Since the start of summer, The Rock Island Police Department reported a total of ten different shootings. The first one took place on June 19th, 2022 with the latest falling on Sunday, July 24th.

Half of those shootings turned deadly, resulting in five deaths. The most recent victim was a 21-year-old man, who died after being transferred by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island.

The shootings have resulted in four other gun-related injuries: varying from minor injuries to critical conditions.

The time window between each shooting has been shrinking, with the latest four shootings taking place on just two different days.

The Rock Island Police Department will host a press conference on Tuesday, July 26th at City Hall in response to the increase in gun violence.