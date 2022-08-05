x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested on warrants in Carbon Cliff after domestic battery report, crash

The man reportedly tried to flee when police stopped him and crashed shortly after, leading officers on a brief foot chase.
Credit: WQAD

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County police apprehended the suspect of a reported domestic battery after he tried to flee from police and crashed.

According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a report of an in-progress domestic battery just before 11:30 a.m. at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff.

Police reportedly saw a suspect leaving the area in a car, and a deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop. The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office did not name or describe the suspect in its release.

The suspect then fled from the traffic stop but crashed the car shortly after. He then led deputies on a brief foot chase but was quickly caught and arrested.

Police did say that prior to the incident, the suspect already had two outstanding warrants — one for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge from Rock Island County and another from Muscatine County, Iowa for drug and eluding charges. The warrants reached a total bond of $75,000.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information is currently available.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Iowa DCI says suspected killer in Maquoketa Caves incident acted alone

Before You Leave, Check This Out