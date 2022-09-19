x
Crime

17-year-old shot, killed in Rock Island Sunday night

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue, according to police.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Police lights at night

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 17-year-old died Sunday night after being shot in the chest near the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. 

A release says officers responded to the scene at approximately 7:58 p.m. to a call of a person with a gunshot wound. Once at the scene, officers located the 17-year-old male. 

First responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injury. 

Those who have any information regarding this shooting are encouraged to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or by using the P3 app. 

