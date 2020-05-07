Three arrested after chase from Rock Island to Davenport

Another man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on his foot.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Davenport police arrested three people who led police on a chase across the Mississippi River.

It all started in Rock Island just before 1:30 a.m on Sunday, July 5. Officers were patrolling the District in Rock Island near Second Avenue when they heard gunshots then saw a Dodge Charger speed away.

Police were led on a chase across the Centennial Bridge into Davenport. The chase ended on 15th and Vine Streets, just down the road from the Wesleyan Nazarene Church.

Davenport Police arrested three people. A handgun was recovered from the scene of the arrest.