States Attorney Dora Villarreal says the number one goal of the investigation is to be transparent and accountable

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County State Attorney Dora Villarreal hosted a town hall to answer questions from community members about the state of her office Monday night.

Villarreal fielded a variety of questions related to the shooting of Deshawn Tatum. Tatum was shot by police during an incident on April first where police say he ran from officers. Tatum had a warrant out for his arrest and was considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say during a foot chase Tatum attempted to flee in a stolen car, dragging officers as they tried to stop him in a gas station parking lot.

Villarreal says she has not received the full case, but has reviewed parts of the case saying, "We live in a world now where the public does demand to see everything immediately but on the other hand I also have a duty to ensure that we have an investigation that has been done as thoroughly and reliably as possible so that I am able to review everything in the most independent manner possible."

Right now the case is in the hands of the Rock Island Officer Integrity Task Force. It's a group of members from surrounding police agencies, not including anyone from the Rock Island Police Department per protocol to make the investigation as independent as possible.