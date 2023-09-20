Rock Island County Sheriff warms of scam calls

Officials warm that scammers are spoofing the numbers of officials with the sheriff's office.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Officials with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office are warning residents about a series of scam calls attempting to obtain personal information from residents.

According to law enforcement officials, scammers are using a spoofed sheriff's office number and claiming to be a member of the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office in order to receive banking information from residents.

The sheriff's office says they will never attempt to collect sensitive information such as banking info over the phone.

If you or someone you know may have fallen victims to one of the scams, you're asked to reach out to the sheriff's office.