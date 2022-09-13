Suspect involved in two Rock Island thefts arrested Tuesday

Police allege the man stole two purses from a restaurant on Sept. 10, as well as money and alcohol from a bar a few hours before his arrest on the 13th.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 60-year-old man was arrested after he was identified as the alleged suspect in a pair of thefts, according to Rock Island Police Department.

On Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 1:14 p.m., RIPD officers responded to the QC Coffee & Pancake house after receiving a report that two purses were stolen from the premises.

The suspect and his vehicle were caught on video surveillance, and authorities began the search by releasing photos from the footage on their Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13 at about 9:38 a.m., RIPD officers responded to Looney's Little Chicago Bar and Grill after a burglary was reported. The suspect reportedly stole money and alcohol.

The suspect was caught on the bar's surveillance video and authorities determined both crimes were carried out by the same man.

Several hours later at 12:09 p.m., officers located the man, identified as 60-year-old Dewyane Sapp, and took him into custody.

Sapp is charged with burglary and theft, and resides in the Rock Island County Jail without bond.

The Rock Island Police Department is continuing to investigate the thefts, as well as other incidents they think Sapp may be involved in. Anyone with information related to these cases is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app

More From News 8