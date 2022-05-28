Police searching for 19-year-old suspect in May 22 Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are searching for a 19-year-old man after the issue of an arrest warrant in the case of a Sunday, May 22 shooting.
According to the Rock Island Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Terrionce C. Kitchen in connection to a shooting death in Rock Island on May 22.
The shooting, which took place in the 1500 block of 15th Street, resulted in the death of 19-year-old Desavion Foster due to gunshot injuries.
As of Friday, May 27, Kitchen is wanted for First Degree Murder, and bond is set at $1,000,000.00.
RIPD says that Kitchen is a dangerous fugitive.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or having information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.