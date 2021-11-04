Rock Falls police identify vandals responsible for more than $10K worth of damage at Veteran's Memorial

Damage was discovered on some of the park's monuments, flag poles, and a security camera which captured images of those responsible.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The culprits responsible for vandalizing items at Rock Falls Veteran's Memorial have been caught.

Rock Falls Police Department released a statement on Thursday, saying the vandals are juveniles, so their names cannot be released. The damage to the city-owned property totals more than $10,000.

Damage was discovered on some of the park's monuments, flag poles, and a security camera which recorded images of the individuals responsible.

These incidents have occurred over the past few months as the city has been in the process of cleaning up and restoring facilities.

One of the vandalized items is a granite memorial for Pearl Harbor, which the city is attempting to have restored, but it may be permanently damaged.

"It is unfortunate that these juveniles chose to vandalize this memorial to the men and women who served this country," wrote Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim. "But, they will be held accountable for their actions."

A group of Rock Falls police officers who are military veterans have volunteered to help with the cleanup and restoration projects at the park.