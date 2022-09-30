Rock Falls shooting suspect turns himself in Thursday

The suspect, accused of invading a Rock Falls home, turned himself in one day after his arrest warrant was issued.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Sterling man turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued for a August shooting, according to the Rock Falls Police Department.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9 at about 10:13 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of West 5th Street after a 911 caller reported a shooting that injured one person.

At the scene, officers found 30-year-old Silas Hammelman of Sterling injured by multiple gunshots. He was sent to the hospital and later released.

Rock Falls police initially detained a man who was also at the scene, who cooperated with the investigation and was later released.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, after over a month of investigation, RFPD obtained an arrest warrant for Hammelman on a count of home invasion and a count of criminal trespass to a residence.

The next day, Hammelman turned himself in to the police and posted his $10,000 bond. He was released and awaits a future court date.