Rock Falls Police seek public information in recent deadly shootings

The shootings happened on the same day, about a half-mile apart.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Police in Rock Falls say they need more information on two deadly shootings that happened within 24 hours of each other.

The 56-year-old man was identified as Arthur Nicewanner.

The 28-year-old was identified as Joshua Gibbons.

The two locations are about seven blocks apart, about .6 of a mile away from each other. Investigators are trying to determine whether these shootings were related in any way.

In a statement, they said these incidents were not random and there is "no reason to believe the general public is at risk."