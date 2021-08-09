Rock Falls Police seek public information in recent deadly shootings

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Police in Rock Falls say they need more information on two deadly shootings that happened within 24 hours of each other.
On Wednesday, August 4, a 56-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of East 6th Street, police said. A female was also injured in this shooting; other than her, there are no other witnesses. This happened before 5 a.m.
The 56-year-old man was identified as Arthur Nicewanner.
At about 11:20 p.m., another shooting was reported in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue, said police. A 28-year-old was shot; he died from his injuries the next day. In this shooting, a witness reported seeing "a tall, slender, Black, male running from the scene."
The 28-year-old was identified as Joshua Gibbons.
The two locations are about seven blocks apart, about .6 of a mile away from each other. Investigators are trying to determine whether these shootings were related in any way.
In a statement, they said these incidents were not random and there is "no reason to believe the general public is at risk."
If you have any information on the shootings, you're asked to call the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140. Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible could be rewarded up to $5,000.