Rock Falls Police: Robbery at Shell gas station

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A robbery was reported at a Shell gas station in Rock Falls late Thursday night.

A white male entered the Shell at 1111 West Route 30 just after 11 p.m. Aug. 6 and tried to purchase a small item, a statement from the Rock Falls Police Department said.

When the cashier opened the cash register, the suspect reached over the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money before running away to a nearby vehicle, the statement said.

He is being described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a bald head and a lightly-colored beard wearing a red, black and grey hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. He was last seen traveling south on Flock Avenue.