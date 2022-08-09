Rock Falls shooting leaves man in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds

Police were able to find a handgun and detain a suspect after finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds at a Rock Falls home.

ROCK FALLS, Ill — A man was left in serious condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning in Rock Falls.

According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Aug. 9 at about 10:13 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of West 5th Street after a shooting was reported.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man that had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and limbs.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He was then transferred to another facility where he remains in critical condition.

Police were able to recover a handgun from the scene.

Police say they initially detained a person during the investigation, but have not issued any charges yet. The identities of the suspect or victim have not been released.