Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault

Ronald Fistler, 61, was pronounced dead early on Aug. 25, almost three weeks after another man allegedly beat him.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown.

According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.

At the scene, police found 61-year-old Ronald Fistler on the ground with severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but then transferred to another facility in Rockford due to the severity of his condition.

After the incident, Rock Falls police arrested 60-year-old Scott Hagerman of Rock Falls and charged him with aggravated battery. He resided in the Whiteside County Jail before he posted bond on Aug. 8.

He later turned himself back in to the police after his bond was increased on Aug. 11 due to new information about the extent of Fistler's injuries.

Almost three weeks after the incident, Fistler died in the hospital at about 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 25. Authorities have scheduled an autopsy to determine his official cause of death.

Hagerman remains in the Whiteside County Jail on a $40,000 bond, and authorities say that additional charges may be filed depending on the autopsy results.

