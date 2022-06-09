Rock Falls man is accused of producing child pornography, sex abuse, grooming

Illinois State Police say the investigation into 21-year-old Devon W. Summers began in May following allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man is accused of several felonies relating to child pornography, aggravated sexual misconduct and grooming, according to the Illinois State Police.

ISP arrested Devon W. Summers, 21, of Rock Falls on Wednesday, June 8 for the following charges:

One count of production of child pornography.

One count of possession of child pornography.

One count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

One count of grooming.

The investigation into Summers began in May after a "walk-in complaint" for allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor. ISP, with assistance from the Rock Falls Police Department and the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, identified Summers as the suspect after a "thorough" investigation.

Summers was booked Wednesday into the Whiteside County Jail following his arrest on a $100,000 bond. The jail confirmed Thursday morning, June 9 that he posted bond Wednesday and was released.