Police arrest Rock Falls man for home invasion, sexual assault

STERLING, Ill. — Illinois State Police on Monday, April 11 arrested a Rock Falls man for charges involving felony home invasion and criminal sexual assault.
Back in February, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into an allegation of criminal sexual assault against Daniel Yanes.
Yanes, 44, turned himself in to police Monday after the Whiteside County States Attorney's Office issued a warrant for his arrest. He was released from police custody the same day after posting $10,000 of his $100,000 bond.