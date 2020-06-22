Robbery reported at Davenport Dollar General Sunday

A robbery was reported at a Dollar General on the east side of Davenport Sunday after a string of burglaries hit the west side of the city over Father's Day weekend.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A robbery was reported at a Dollar General on the east side of Davenport Sunday after a string of burglaries hit the west side of the city over Father's Day weekend.

The Dollar General at 2100 East Kimberly Road reported a robbery Sunday, June 21, 2020 just after 7:35 p.m., according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

The statement said an adult male subject described as wearing a surgical mask with baggy blue pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt demanded money from the cashier and "implied being armed with a weapon" although there was no apparent weapon displayed.

The suspect took the money and left the business. There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Reports of the robbery come after at least three businesses were burglarized on the west end of town over the weekend