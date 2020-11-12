Riverside Liquor shooter arrested in Phoenix, Arizona

Wanted fugitive Thadeus Gray has been apprehended by federal authorities over a week after he allegedly shot and killed one person at a Rock Island business.
The 19-year-old man was tracked to Phoenix, Arizona motel by a Federal Fugitive Task Force led by U.S. Marshals and arrested on Thursday, December 10.
Authorities found 17-year-old runaway Midanney Shandi Mae Bernauer with him, and she is noted to be in a good, safe condition.
Gray is being held in Arizona pending extradition to Illinois.
He was declared a fugitive wanted for first-degree murder after a Dec. 1 incident at Rock Island's Riverside Liquor where he shot and killed 27-year-old Imanuel Nduwayezu.