Opening statements begin today in the Cristhian Rivera trial; here's what we know

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Opening statements will begin today in the trial of Cristhian Rivera, the man accused of kidnapping and killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts while she was out on a jog in 2018.

The trial will take place at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport after pre-trial publicity moved it out of Poweshiek County, then also out of Souix City. The actual crime against Tibbetts took place over a hundred miles west of the Quad Cities, in rural Poweshiek County.

After 15 jurors were chosen after two days of jury selection, they are expected to report to the courthouse at 8:30 on Wednesday morning. The trial is scheduled to last until the end of next week, but prosecutors are saying it might wrap up a little quicker than expected.

We know the prosecution has warned jury members there will be graphic and emotionally disturbing evidence shown, and difficult testimony. The prosecution was also reported of heavily questioning potential jurors over the legal standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

As for the defense of Mr. Rivera - who has pled not guilty in this case - they are expected to drill down on perceived weaknesses within the investigation into Tibbett's disappearance. During jury selection they were reported of asking if 'police are allowed to take shortcuts.'

But even so far away from Poweshiek County, the infamous nature of this case made it a little difficult for lawyers to find jury members.

Over 180 potential jurors were asked to report to jury selection over the last two days. On Monday, 24 people were chosen for the pool, while nine others were dismissed for already having formed opinions about this case. And where the pool grew by 13 on Tuesday, two more had to be let go for their pre-trial biases.

We will stream the trial live on our website, and we have more information on the case under our "as seen on TV tab."