Reward established for information on Mercer County car thefts

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities are on the lookout for a group of car thieves in Mercer County believed to be behind the robbery of at least 6 vehicles.

The organization says that the thieves broke into several cars and stole two of them back in June.

More recently, in the month of July so far, the same group reportedly broke into cars in Aledo and Viola, and stole at least 4 of them.

The Mercer County Crime Stoppers are offering a $1000 reward for information on the people involved in the burglaries.