Live at 11:30am - Results of investigation into Bettendorf officer-involved shooting to be announced

A news briefing is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 2 regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place at an in-home daycare in early September.

The Scott County Attorney's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations will announce the results of their investigation.

On Thursday, September 3, police were called to a home near the intersection of 16th 1/2 Street and Bellevue Avenue where somebody reportedly had a knife to a four-year-old's throat, according to a statement from Bettendorf Chief of Police Keith Kimball.