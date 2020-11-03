Quad Cities MMA Legend, Pat Miletich, knocks out crime with the Wheel of Misfortune

The $500 reward for an arrest is good for a week

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 49-year-old Mitchell Mlekush. He's 5' 8", 177 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. He is wanted by Bettendorf Police for failure to appear on a criminal mischief charge. He's also wanted by the Galesburg Police Department for failure to appear on a forgery charge.