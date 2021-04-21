QC man to serve 18 years in prison after heroin OD death of East Moline man

Ajayi McIntyre pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of heroin in Rock Island County back in September of 2020.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A Quad Cities man was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison for distributing heroin that led to an overdose death.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, 42-year-old Ajayi Marcel McIntyre distributed heroin in April of 2018. It was used by East Moline man Kyle Medinger, who died of a heroin overdose.

McIntyre pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of heroin in Rock Island County back in September of 2020.

On Tuesday, April 13, McIntyre was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He has been in the U.S. Marshals Service's custody since he was charged on a federal indictment in June of 2018.

Two others were also charged in the case. Court records show that David Flores, age 36, pleaded guilty unlawful possession with intent to deliver. Sentencing is set for June 8.

Court records show that 34-year-old Ashley Gengler pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance. She was sentenced in May of 2019 to eight years in prison, with credit for time served.

Initially all three were charged with drug induced homicide, but court records show that charge was dismissed for all.